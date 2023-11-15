While other motorcycle manufacturers were busy wowing crowds with their latest sports bikes and retro-inspired petrol cruisers at EICMA 2023, Taiwanese company Kymco, which is one of the leading manufacturers of scooters, motorcycles, and ATVs worldwide, unveiled a much bigger ambition. Revealing its Ionex range of EV solutions at this year’s Milanese motorcycle show, it says it plans to roll out a swappable battery platform that it hopes a number of motorcycle manufacturers will soon adopt. The Ionex Common Battery is a versatile removable battery with "a proven track record of millions of charges and swaps", according to its maker....