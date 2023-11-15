The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Biden says goal for Xi meeting is to get U.S.-China communications back to normal

November 15, 2023
Open this photo in gallery: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, 2022.KEVIN LAMARQUE/Reuters President Joe Biden said on the eve of his much-anticipated meeting with China’s Xi Jinping that his goal for the talks is simply to try to get U.S.-Chinese communications back on stable ground after a tumultuous year. Biden said Tuesday shortly before departing for San Francisco to meet Xi and attend this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum that the nations must get “on a normal course corresponding” once again...
