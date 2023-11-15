China blamed as major backer behind hacking of Australian companies and infrastructure

More Australians are reporting being targeted by cyber criminals, as the nation's digital spy agency points the finger at China as the major backer of serious hacking of Australian companies and critical infrastructure. Key points: Almost 94,000 reports of cybercrime were made to law enforcement agencies Almost 94,000 reports of cybercrime were made to law enforcement agencies The average cost of attacks to companies increased by 14 per cent The average cost of attacks to companies increased by 14 per cent Queensland and Victoria were home to the bulk of cybercrime The Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) has released its cyber...