China smartphone sales bounce back in October: Counterpoint Research

November 15, 2023
China smartphone sales are looking up, according to Counterpoint Research. A market recovery may be in the works as year-over-year sales of the devices grew 11% in the first four weeks, and Huawei is leading the rally, the analysts said. The Chinese device-maker saw sales jump more than 90% during the period amid promotions ahead of Alibaba’s (BABA) Singles Day event on November 11. That is a reverse of the slowdown in device sales seen in recent quarters as demand has dried up amid a weak economy. “Whether it’s [year-over-year] or more short-term [week-over-week], the numbers are suggesting a recovery....
