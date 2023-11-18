‘Buying a watch remains a deeply emotional act’

Longines CEO Matthias Breschan at the opening of a new boutique for the Swiss watch brand in Vienna on September 28, 2023. Andreas Tischler / Picturedesk.com read aloud pause X This content was published on November 18, 2023 - 11:00 Philippe Monnier Unlike other Swiss watchmakers, Longines enjoyed good growth in China this year. It remains confident about the future of the Chinese market and others. Matthias Breschan, CEO of Longines since 2020, spoke with SWI swissinfo.ch about the brand’s strategy. Founded in 1832 in Saint-Imier, Longines is proud of its roots in this small town in the Jura mountains...