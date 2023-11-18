Alphabet fund spells bumper valuation for UK digital bank Monzo

Alphabet, the $1.7trn (£1.4trn) technology behemoth which owns Google, is in talks to take a stake in Monzo, one of Britain's biggest digital retail banks. Sky News has learnt that Capital G, an investment fund which deploys capital into fast-growing tech companies, is close to an agreement to lead a funding round that will raise well in excess of £300m for Monzo. City sources said this weekend that Monzo was at an advanced stage of discussions with Capital G and other new and existing investors, and was hoping to conclude the fundraising before the end of the year. If completed,...