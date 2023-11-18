Taiwan's APEC envoy chatted with Biden at summit, but not Xi

Taiwan's APEC envoy Morris Chang said on Friday that he had informal interactions with U.S. President Joe Biden and discussions with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a summit in San Francisco, but none with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chinese-claimed Taiwan, which takes part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum as "Chinese Taipei" and does not send its president to summits, has faced increased military pressure from Beijing, including two rounds of major war games during the past year and a half. Chang, the 92-year-old founder of chip giant TSMC , told reporters he had also talked with U.S. Vice...