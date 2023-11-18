APEC members worked together to find ways to build inclusive, resilient economies: Biden

APEC leaders have worked together to find ways to build inclusive, resilient, and sustainable economies for the Asia Pacific, US President Joe Biden said on Friday at the conclusion of the annual leadership summit here. Attended by leaders from the Asia Pacific region, including those from China, Japan, South Korea, Chile, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Hongkong, the APEC Leadership Summit was hosted by the US president. The next summit will be held in Peru in 2024. "Together we laid out the work we'll be undertaking to avert the worst impacts of the climate crisis," Biden said. The US companies...