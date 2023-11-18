The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Social Media Giants Caught in Gaza War over Content, Face Fury from Both Israeli, Palestinian Sites

November 18, 2023
Source: news18.com news18.com
News Snapshot:
Six weeks after the eruption of the war in Gaza with the attack by Hamas on Israel, social media platforms are still caught in the maelstrom, struggling to control content and withstand user fury. TikTok and X, formerly Twitter, were swept up in controversies this week, one involving an unearthing of a two-decade old screed by Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States. Facebook and Instagram owner Meta is also facing pushback from users accusing the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg of over-censorship of pro-Palestinian content. The problems have cast a harsh light...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter