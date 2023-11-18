Cadillac Optiq revealed as luxurious Tesla Model Y rival

Cadillac has officially revealed its Optiq, its entry-level electric SUV, at the Guangzhou motor show. Images and some specifications of the Tesla Model Y and BMW iX3 rival appeared online earlier this year in a filing with the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The Optiq has now hit the show floor in Guangzhou, though we have yet to see its interior. For more Motoring related news and videos check out Motoring >> Simultaneously, Cadillac has announced it won’t be exclusive to the Chinese market as had previously been reported. It has been confirmed for the North American...