Evening Update: Israel says it will let more aid into Gaza as UN warns of hunger and disease

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories: Latest developments from the Middle East Israel agreed today to let fuel trucks into Gaza and promised “no limitation” on aid requested by the United Nations, appearing to bow to global pressure after warnings that its siege of the Palestinian enclave would cause starvation and disease. Israel said it had agreed to let in two truckloads of fuel a day to help the UN meet basic needs. It also spoke of plans to increase aid more broadly, including setting up field hospitals. The remarks seemed to signal a shift in tone after...