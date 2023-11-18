Qi2 wireless charging is coming to Android phones soon… hopefully

What you need to know The new Qi2 wireless charging standard nears a 2023 holiday season launch as devices enter the certification queue. The Wireless Power Consortium states the new standard, based on MagSafe technology, will arrive for the iPhone 15 series first. Power transmitters created by Belkin, Mophie, Anker, and Aircharge have also entered certification. This new wireless charging will arrive for smartphones, wearables, and more. The next advancement in wireless charging technology is approaching, but it's not for Android — at least, not yet. According to a press release on Business Wire, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announces...