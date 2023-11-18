US STOCKS-Wall Street barely gains as traders digest earlier gains, Fed comments

Wall Street's three major indexes edged up slightly on Friday as investors digested recent gains while remarks from Federal Reserve officials clouded the outlook about when the U.S. central bank might start cutting interest rates. Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said he believes the Fed is at or near the peak of interest rate hikes, but San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly and Boston Fed President Susan Collins highlighted the need for more evidence of cooling inflation. Adding pressure, shares of Applied Materials fell 4% after its third-quarter report and news the U.S. Justice Department is investigating allegations that...