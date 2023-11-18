Check Point sees 'fantastic' year ahead even as rivals report disappointing billings

The financial damage from cybercrimes will reach an astronomical $10.5 trillion by 2025. As global economies go, that would rank third behind only the U.S. and China. But what’s bad for global conglomerates and the average person could be an opportunity for cybersecurity firms like Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP). Even as rivals like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Fortinet (FTNT) cite an uncertain macroeconomic environment for weak billings forecasts, the need for cybersecurity is clearly growing. Global cybercrime damage costs are expected to increase 15% annually over the next two years, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. “There’s never been a better...