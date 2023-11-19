India’s role in the Pacific: How it can prevent a conflict in the region

In a development that highlights the fast-evolving security environment of the Indo-Pacific, Australia has signed a pact with Tuvalu in the Pacific Islands which will provide a “special human mobility pathway”, or climate visas to Tuvaluans. However, Canberra will have to be consulted before Tuvalu approves any security arrangement with an external power. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed it as a “more integrated and comprehensive partnership”. The increasing role of climate change, especially rising sea levels, is evident in geopolitics. As littoral states assume greater strategic significance, New Delhi may closely monitor the changing security situation and re-calibrate its...