VAR Likely to be Introduced in Indian Domestic Competitions from 2025-26 Season, Says AIFF Acting Secretary General

November 19, 2023
Source: news18.com news18.com
The Video Assistant Referee is set to become a reality in domestic club competitions from the 2025-26 season, heralding a game-changing advantage for both Indian Super League and I-League teams, All India Football Federation acting secretary general M Satyanarayan said on Saturday. The VAR technology, which was first used in FIFA events in 2016-17, supports the decision-making process of the referee in four game-changing situations: goals and offences leading up to a goal, penalty decisions and offences leading up to a penalty, direct red card incidents, and mistaken identity. Many countries across the globe used VAR in their domestic club...
