Issues over TikTok still unresolved, US Treasury Secretary Yellen says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends a press conference after a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, ahead of a U.S.-hosted APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S., November 10, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The United States has concerns about issues over privacy and social media, and the matter involving TikTok is not yet resolved, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC in an interview on Monday. Yellen declined to discuss details involving the short video platform owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance, citing pending legal action that...