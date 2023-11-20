China decries Canada’s ‘hypocrisy’ after Spavor blames Kovrig for their detention

Open this photo in gallery: Michael Kovrig, right, and Michael Spavor stand in the House of Commons, March 24, 2023.MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images Beijing has defended its prosecution of two Canadians for espionage, after The Globe and Mail reported that Michael Spavor blames intelligence work done by Michael Kovrig for their nearly three-year-long detention. Mr. Spavor is seeking a multimillion-dollar settlement from Ottawa, two sources told The Globe, alleging he was arrested in China in late 2018 because he unwittingly provided intelligence on North Korea to Mr. Kovrig, which was later shared with Canada and allied spy services. In a statement...