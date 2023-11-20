The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Xiaomi revenue edges higher but profit leaps on cost savings

November 20, 2023
People check new products of Xiaomi ahead of the 2023 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 26, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) reported a small increase in revenue for the third quarter, though smartphone shipments were flat as China's economic recovery struggled to gather momentum. Te smartphone maker's sales totalled 70.9 billion yuan ($9.83 billion), beating an average estimate of 70.2 billion yuan from 13 analysts polled by LSEG. Net income jumped by 183% from a year earlier to 6 billion yuan thanks to lower component costs and operating...
