Alibaba shock move casts fresh pall over China Inc

While some other firms have exceeded consensus earnings estimates, troubling signs remain under the hood. Tencent shares have been muted since earnings on Wednesday that beat expectations, as analysts pointed to underwhelming advertising revenue and less-than-exceptional game sales. JD.com and NetEase have seen small gains after seemingly good results. Most of the major Chinese tech stocks, including Alibaba, edged higher in early trading on Monday. Growth ‘Limit’ “No matter what the earnings look like, the bottleneck for these firms is that they’ve reached their limit in terms of domestic growth,” said Xu Dawei, a fund manager at Jintong Private Fund...