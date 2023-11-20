The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Major analysis of Irish misinformation groups identifies how hate and conspiracies are driven

November 20, 2023
A NEW REPORT analysing more than 13 million posts has been released today, shedding light on how misinformation about Covid-19, Russia and climate change, as well as hate material targetting migrants and LGBTQ+ people, is delivered to Irish internet users. The report, called Uisce Faoi Thalamh (literally Irish for “water under ground” – an idiom for “conspiracy”), was published by the Institute of Strategic Dialogue (ISD), a counter-extremism think-tank. It outlines how misinformation and conspiracies have been pushed across social media platforms and alternative media sites since the start of the pandemic. The comprehensive report also strongly points toward foreign...
