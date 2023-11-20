Q&A with Chery designer Sajdin Osmancevic

Chinese carmaker Chery launched in Australia with the budget-priced Omoda 5 SUV, which is selling in solid numbers – and now it’s about to launch the larger Tiggo 7 Pro. We got to speak with Chery designer, Sajdin Osmancevic, from his Wuhu base in China this week on what it’s like designing for one of China’s key export brands. Officially, Sajdin Osmancevic’s title is Technical Director, Chery Design Centre in Wuhu, China, but previously he’s worked for brands including Great Wall, Ford, and Skoda. For more Motoring related news and videos check out Motoring >> Bugatti Spartacus Credit: CarExpert After...