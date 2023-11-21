Australia terms China a 'security anxiety' while India seeks deeper defence ties at 2+2 dialogue

“We are two countries which share history. We share democratic traditions. We share rule of law and freedom of speech. We share this in a world where our strategic alignment is greater than it has ever been. For both of us, China is our biggest trade partner, for both of us China is our biggest security anxiety,” Marles said. He was speaking at the India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi, which was attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, foreign minister S. Jaishankar and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong. New Delhi: Australian deputy prime minister and defence minister Richard Marles...