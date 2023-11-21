The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Switch in Strategy: Pak Now Using Expensive, HD Drones to Smuggle Arms, Drugs Into India

November 21, 2023
Source: news18.com news18.com
News Snapshot:
The challenge of intercepting drones originating from across the international borders has got more complicated for Indian security forces with Pakistan switching up its strategy by using expensive, high-end drones to smuggle drugs, arms and ammunition into the country. These new HD drones can fly at significant altitudes and carry heavy payloads with increased speed, posing a challenge to the security forces deployed at the India-Pakistan border. According to data from the last two months, the Border Security Force has apprehended close to 20 such drones, all of which are manufactured by Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI) based in China. These drones,...
