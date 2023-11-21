Switch in Strategy: Pak Now Using Expensive, HD Drones to Smuggle Arms, Drugs Into India

The challenge of intercepting drones originating from across the international borders has got more complicated for Indian security forces with Pakistan switching up its strategy by using expensive, high-end drones to smuggle drugs, arms and ammunition into the country. These new HD drones can fly at significant altitudes and carry heavy payloads with increased speed, posing a challenge to the security forces deployed at the India-Pakistan border. According to data from the last two months, the Border Security Force has apprehended close to 20 such drones, all of which are manufactured by Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI) based in China. These drones,...