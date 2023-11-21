North Korea notifies Japan of satellite launch plan between Nov 22 and Dec 1

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - North Korea has notified Japan it plans to launch a rocket carrying a space satellite between Nov. 22 and Dec. 1 in the direction of the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, Japan's Coast Guard said on Tuesday. If carried out, it would likely mark a third attempt by the nuclear-armed state this year to put a spy satellite into orbit. The notice prompted immediate condemnation from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who said his country's defence systems, including the Aegis destroyers and PAC-3 air defence missiles, stood ready in case any "unexpected situation" arose....