Emissions gap leads to calls for scaled up ambition at Cop28 and phase out of fossil fuels

The next round of national climate plans will be pivotal, António Guterres said in response to the latest UN Environment Programme “emissions gap” report. Photograph: Sarah Yenesel/EPA Global leaders meeting at the upcoming Cop28 summit must agree to ramp up climate actions given the persisting “emissions gap”, indicating the world is facing temperature rise up of 3 degrees this century, according to UN secretary general António Guterres. The next round of national climate plans will be pivotal, he said in response to the latest UN Environment Programme “emissions gap” report, which sets the agenda for a “global stocktake” assessing shortfalls...