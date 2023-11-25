The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

NVIDIA Reportedly Delays The Launch of China-Focused H20 AI GPU To Next Year

November 25, 2023
Source: wccftech.com wccftech.com
News Snapshot:
NVIDIA has delayed the launch of "China-focused" AI GPUs such as the H20, amid concerns from server manufacturers regarding the integration of the chip. NVIDIA H20 & Other China-Focused AI GPUs Face Delay As Manufacturers Reportedly Having Trouble With Chip Integration For a bit of a background context, with the recently imposed US ban on the export of NVIDIA's AI GPUs, Team Green decided to yet again find a "workaround" and to do so, the company revealed to launch at least three new AI GPUs for the Chinese market which include the H20 SXM, PCIe L20, and the PCIe L2....
