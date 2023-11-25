Fate of US venture capital in China teeters on uncertainty Tech crackdown in China and US scrutiny over their investments push these VCs to the edge On a weekday afternoon at Red Rock Coffee, the cafe known for spotting venture capitalists in Silicon Valley, one is likely to overhear a few conversations in Mandarin. With China reopening its borders this spring following three years of COVID-19 restrictions, managers of U.S. funds in the country have been flocking the Bay Area. While these trips were routine before the pandemic, they have now taken on a fresh purpose. USD-denominated funds in China...