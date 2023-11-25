China in a bull shop: One of the largest Chinese tech companies has announced a 'game-changing' 3,072-core RISC-V server that used an indigeneous CPU — on US soil

Chinese tech giant Alibaba has claimed it has built the first commercial server powered by a processor designed on the RISC-V CPU architecture , astonishingly announcing this news in the US at this year's RISC-V Summit. As reported by HPCWire, the system, made using an indigenous Sophon SG2042 chip, is a gigantic 3,072-core server with 48 nodes that's been deployed at Shandong Univeristy in China. It's the first cloud-facing commercial server built with RISC-V processors. Each processor has 64 cores, with a 2GHz frequency, 64MB system cache and connectivity through PCIe 4.0. It means China has beaten the US in...