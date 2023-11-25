Cop28 beckons: A hellish future is predicted, yet the world continues to take baby steps on climate crisis

There is a risk that listing climate shocks endured this year – extreme weather events, the appalling consequences of unrelenting temperature rise and the wrecking of human lives – will only give rise to overwhelming doom, amid attempts to provoke the appropriate global response. There may be better grounds for hope elsewhere, including indications that the hosts of Cop28, the United Arab Emirates, have an ambitious agenda for the UN process whereby almost 200 countries attempt to fashion a co-ordinated response to the climate crisis. Cop28 has, arguably, the most extensive, action-focused schedule since Cop21, which delivered the Paris Agreement...