Govt takes apex cyber security agency out of public’s right to know

THE CENTRE has exempted the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the national nodal agency to deal with cyber security threats like hacking and phishing, from the purview of the Right to Information Act, 2005. A notification of this effect was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Thursday. The Centre has used its powers given under sub-section (2) of Section 24 of the RTI Act to exempt CERT-In from the purview of the transparency law. Using those powers, the Centre has included CERT-In at serial number 27 in the Second Schedule of the RTI Act.