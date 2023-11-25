CSIS warns of Chinese recruitment campaign targeting Canadian government employees

Canada's spy agency is warning of a Chinese plot to recruit Canadian government officials and academics. In an alert sent to federal employees earlier this month and seen by CBC News, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) warns of a large-scale email campaign trying to lure workers into an overseas talent program. "The [People's Republic of China] is likely using this recruitment campaign to acquire Canadian knowledge and expertise," says the alert. "These types of talent recruitment and technology transfer initiatives can result in the misappropriation of government of Canada resources and the loss of proprietary and sensitive information." The...