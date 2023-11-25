Evening Update: Hamas releases 24 hostages as truce with Israel takes hold in Gaza

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories: Latest developments in the Middle East Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers were among the two dozen hostages released by Hamas today, marking the first day of a truce in the seven-week-long war in Gaza. Thirty-nine Palestinian women and children detainees were released from Israeli jails. The hostages were handed over to Egyptian authorities at the Rafah border crossing. Under the terms of the truce, 50 women and children hostages are to be released over four days, in return for 150 Palestinian women and children among thousands of detainees in...