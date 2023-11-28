The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Restaurant Brands: Shares Near Fair Value Amid Signs Of Stabilization At Burger King

November 28, 2023
Source: seekingalpha.com seekingalpha.com
News Snapshot:
Bruce Bennett Global quick service restaurant giant Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)("RBI" hereafter) has done well since initial coverage in early 2022. Shares of the Burger King owner have gained a little over 45% in that time (with dividends), handily outpacing returns from the broader market. Source: Seeking Alpha Just to recap from last time out, RBI owns the Burger King (~43% of Q3 EBITDA), Tim Hortons (~44%), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (~11%) and Firehouse Subs (~2%) brands. This portfolio of brands is currently somewhat of a mixed bag. On the negative side, Burger King's domestic position is weak, and that means...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter