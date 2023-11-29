Webull leaps into Mexico with acquisition of stock trading app Flink

Popular stock trading app Webull has acquired Mexican investment platform Flink, giving it an entry into the Mexico market. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Although Webull has China roots, it is based in the United States and rivals Robinhood in the country as a low-commission online trading platform that also offers cash management. It recently moved its global headquarters from New York to St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 2017, Mexico City-based Flink has raised $70 million in funding, including a $57 million Series B that was announced in August of 2021. Backers include Accel, Lightspeed Venture Partners,...