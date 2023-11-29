PDD, MU, BA, TWLO and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday: PDD Holdings — U.S.-listed shares of the international ecommerce company jumped more than 18% after PDD posted a big earnings and revenue beat . PDD, the parent of Pinduoduo and Temu, reported a whopping 94% year-over-year increase in revenue for its third quarter. The company moved its headquarters to Ireland from China earlier this year. Micron Technology — Micron Technology's stock fell nearly 3% even after the memory chipmaker boosted its revenue guidance for its fiscal first-quarter. The company said it now expects revenue to approach $4.7 billion, ahead of its...