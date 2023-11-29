How best can you display the advances in technology over the years? Let’s take a PC like the landmark original 1984 Apple Macintosh—later rebranded the Macintosh 128K—and shrink it by more than half. Then, boost its processing capability and memory by a factor of thousands or even tens of thousands—AKA modern mobile gaming standards. That’s what Ayaneo is doing with its upcoming Mini PC AM01, a pint-sized homage to the all-in-one computing system that weighs a little more than a pound. Ayaneo first shared images and a few scant details of its Mini PC earlier this month, but the company...