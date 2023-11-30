Electric cars are less reliable than petrol, hybrid cars, finds US study

A new study paints a surprising picture on electric vehicle (EV) reliability, while also revealing which brands are letting consumers down. Despite EVs having a more simple drivetrain compared to cars powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE), a reliability study by US publication Consumer Reports says they actually present more problems. Consumer Reports surveyed owners of more than 330,000 vehicles. Vehicle model years range from the year 2000 to 2023, with a small number being newly released 2024 models. For more Motoring related news and videos check out Motoring >> This year, the organisation revised its study in order...