COP28 challenge: Those who got us here do not pay

The stage is set for global leaders to come together in Dubai, a city in the UAE, which is part of the Gulf Cooperation Council. It is rich in natural resources, relying heavily on natural gas and oil for electricity and energy generation (95.7 per cent of energy is sourced from fossil fuels and renewable energy accounts for less than one per cent of actual consumption in the UAE). Even with recent efforts to transition to sustainable energy production, the region will continue to depend heavily on oil and gas as prime sources of energy according to projections for 2035....