RIP Charlie Munger: The Most Important Lesson He Taught Me

Eric Francis The investment world recently bid farewell to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's trusted business partner at Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) and one of the greatest investors of all time. Munger, who died just a month shy of his 100th birthday, leaves behind a legacy of investment wisdom and a very impressive investing track record to back up his wide-ranging musings. While he provided a lot of advice over the years for investors to glean and incorporate into their own portfolios, the most important lesson that Munger taught me was the importance of thinking clearly as an investor. In...