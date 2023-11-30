Honor discusses the future of foldables, on-device AI, and PWM displays

What you need to know Honor celebrates its third anniversary by discussing its future in foldables, which appears bright, as continues to dominate the Chinese market. The Chinese OEM will continue to innovate on-device AI and this starts with the YOYO AI assistant created for the Magic 6, backed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Eye health is also a concern as Honor continues to research ways of reducing eye strain, fatigue, and including features like the Circadian Night Display function. Chinese OEM Honor is getting candid about its thoughts on its future with foldables, on-device AI, and PWM displays...