Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is evaluating strategic alternatives for two business units it acquired when it purchased VMware for $69 billion last week. The company is looking at VMware's End-User Computing and Carbon Balck cybersecurity units, according to a Business Insider report on Wednesday, which cited an internal email Broadcom CEO Hock Tan sent to employees last week. VMware employees previously told Business Insider that they expected Broadcom to spin out or sell the end-user computing and cyber security businesses, as Broadcom had done with previous deals. VMware purchased Carbon Black for an enterprise value of $2.1 billion in 2019. Business Insider...