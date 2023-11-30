Tuya: A Speculative Bet As Growth Ramps And Margins Expand

champpixs Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) is a $2 stock that was asked about today in our speculation and high-reward risk trading chat room. We had not covered this stock previously, so we took a look at performance and the company's outlook and determined that TUYA is worthy of a speculative buy for continued upside, but comes with risk. For those unfamiliar, Tuya Inc. is a Chinese stock, which in and of itself carries risk. Moreover, they operate in a competitive space, providing a platform-as-a-service for Internet of Things ("IoT") companies in China and overseas. Revenues are generated from the company's Internet...