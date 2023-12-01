How America's New Nuclear Bomber Is Using AI

The United States is at the forefront of developing and incorporating artificial intelligence as part of its military, though advancements must continue to keep up with adversaries, according to experts. AI has become rampant in private and public sectors regarding software created for defense purposes and ubiquitous programs like ChatGPT. This intersection between technology and human ingenuity has drawn praise and concern for the rapid speed at which it is occurring, spurred by how the U.S., its allies and adversaries are incorporating such intelligence into people's everyday lives. More than 50 percent of Americans recently polled as part of a...