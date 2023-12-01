'The Mimicry,' 'Abang Adik' Winners at First Cinema at Sea Festival

OKINAWA FESTIVAL PRIZES Taiwanese feature “The Mimicry” was named best picture at the first edition of the Cinema at Sea – Okinawa Pan-Pacific International Film Festival. The festival ran Nov. 23-29 in Okinawa, Japan. The fantasy-drama film is adapted from a short story by Kao Yi-Feng and directed by Chung Yu Lin. “The film employs a magical yet realistic style, vividly portraying apartment stories by utilizing anthropomorphic techniques that mirror the protagonist’s observations,” said a jury headed by Iran’s Amir Naderi. The festival’s biggest winner was “Abang Adik,” directed by Malaysia’s Jin Ong, which collected three prizes. It won the...