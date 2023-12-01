The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

'The Mimicry,' 'Abang Adik' Winners at First Cinema at Sea Festival

December 1, 2023
Source: variety.com variety.com
News Snapshot:
OKINAWA FESTIVAL PRIZES Taiwanese feature “The Mimicry” was named best picture at the first edition of the Cinema at Sea – Okinawa Pan-Pacific International Film Festival. The festival ran Nov. 23-29 in Okinawa, Japan. The fantasy-drama film is adapted from a short story by Kao Yi-Feng and directed by Chung Yu Lin. “The film employs a magical yet realistic style, vividly portraying apartment stories by utilizing anthropomorphic techniques that mirror the protagonist’s observations,” said a jury headed by Iran’s Amir Naderi. The festival’s biggest winner was “Abang Adik,” directed by Malaysia’s Jin Ong, which collected three prizes. It won the...
