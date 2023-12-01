Christmas tree farmer: ‘We are definitely seeing the impact of climate change’

Our farm is nestled in the foothills of the Dublin Mountains. It’s a bit challenging for farming, but it gives you incredible views right across Dublin. My husband was involved in the scouts growing up, and sold Christmas trees. He was fortunate to have a bit of land, and he decided to plant some trees. When I met him, the trees were babies. We hatched a plan to offer people the experience to come and pick their own Christmas tree. That will be 20 years ago next year. The work is seasonal, so we can fit it around other things,...