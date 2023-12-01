Smartphone launches coming up in December 2023: Expected & Confirmed List

Our list of smartphones that featured devices launching in November included the iQOO 12, though it specifically referred to the China launch. In December 2023, on the 12th, iQOO is all set to launch the device in India as well. Ahead of the launch, iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO 12 will run on Android 14 based FunTouchOS 14 out of the box. This makes it the first non-Pixel smartphone in India to come with Android 14 pre-loaded. As far as FunTouch OS 14 is concerned, it is packed with new features, under the hood improvements along with some user...