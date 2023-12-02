The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Exxon Mobil CEO urges COP28 climate summit to focus on emissions

December 2, 2023
watch now Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods on Saturday said the "problem statement" that countries need to focus on at the COP28 climate summit is reducing emissions, in contrast to calls for a collective commitment to phase out all fossil fuels. For many at the summit, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates, COP28 can only be recognized as a success if it results in a deal to "phase out" all fossil fuels, whose burning is the chief driver of the climate crisis. The language of the final agreement, expected by or around...
