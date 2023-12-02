Yes, you should wait for the Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is coming soon, but the Galaxy S23 saw great deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week, so you might wonder if it’s worth waiting for the next big thing or if you should just buy a phone now while the price is right. Wait!, especially if you don’t need a new phone right away. I don’t expect the Galaxy S24 will be a major technological leap over the Galaxy S23 , but it could be much more future-proof: a phone that will probably last longer and improve over time more than phones you can buy today....