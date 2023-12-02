‘The arrival of foreign capital has not harmed Swiss watchmaking’

Jean-Daniel Pasche at the last general assembly meeting of the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry in Biel on June 29, 2023. Keystone/Marcel Bieri read aloud pause X Jean-Daniel Pasche, president of the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, believes that the takeover of Swiss watch brands by foreign groups is not a problem. He says it would be inconsistent to demand free access in one direction and restrict it in the other. This content was published on December 2, 2023 - 10:30 Philippe Monnier After two decades as president of the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, Pasche will...